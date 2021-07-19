CADIZ — On June 22, Cadiz local and renowned Hollywood actor Clark Gable made the cut for the second-round Double Jeopardy as one of the answers. Led by guest host and NBC News Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, the Double Jeopardy clue brought the “The King of Hollywood” back into the limelight: “I can’t believe a 1930s MGM casting director said, ‘My ears made me look like a giant sugar bowl.'” The answer, of course, is Clark Gable. Or rather, the answer in question form is “Who is Clark Gable?”

Gable was featured in a Jeopardy! category titled “C.G., I.” There he found himself among other notable actors and performers with first names starting with “C” and last names starting with “G.” Cuba Gooding Jr., Crystal Gayle, CeeLo Green, and Christopher Guest rounded out the category. Michael Tran, a student from El Monte, California, and the carryover champion from June 21, nailed Gable’s $400 answer, but he ultimately fell short in Final Jeopardy!

The clue took a jab at Gable’s ears, but that’s not the first time they’ve landed in center stage. Maybe an argument could be made that being compared to a sugar bowl, like in the “Jeopardy!” clue, is a step in the right direction. On other occasions throughout the 1920s and ’30s, Gable was compared to an “ape” because of his prominent ears.

Even more extremely, Gable had gotten his ears glued or pinned back to remove some of the extra flair they added. Producers tried, but nothing worked. Either way, it’s moot now; the King of Hollywood and a self-proclaimed “lucky slob from Ohio” ended up alright after all. Gable said he was in the right place at the right time regarding his career, but as for Jeopardy! contestant Michael Tran and his game show aspirations, the same can’t be said.

By Shawn Digity

