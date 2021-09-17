Accident in Cadiz leads to life-flight

CADIZ – A motorcycle accident led to one severe injury where Mario Costanzo Jr. was life-flighted to UPMC in Pittsburgh yesterday afternoon.

Costanzo was riding a white Honda motorcycle where he sped past stationary vehicles leading him to crash into the side of a Harrison Hills City School Bus. 23 children were on board but there were no injuries and all were taken to the gymnasium where they waited for other transportation home.

The accident happened in front of the old high school. Cadiz Police, Hopedale first responders and Harrison Community Hospital were on scene.

Read the full account in our Saturday, Sept. 25 print edition.