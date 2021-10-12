Accident on Route 9 results in life flight

CADIZ—An accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon resulted in one juvenile male being life-flighted to UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh, according to Cadiz Police Lt. Ron Carter.
A Jeep 4×4, carrying four males and two females (all juveniles), was traveling on Route 9 near the Cadiz airport when their vehicle spun out of control and rolled at least twice.
No other injuries were considered serious, but one individual was ejected from the vehicle. At least two individuals were wearing seat belts, but the total tally is unclear.
This is my vehicle and there were not8 people in this motor vehicle accident. False news should not be reported 🤬. Can you people just let the families of our kids deal with this tragedy, our own way. Also a little helpful advice, all the facts should be straight before people broadcast everyone else’s business.