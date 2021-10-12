Accident on Route 9 results in life flight

CADIZ—An accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon resulted in one juvenile male being life-flighted to UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh, according to Cadiz Police Lt. Ron Carter.

A Jeep 4×4, carrying four males and two females (all juveniles), was traveling on Route 9 near the Cadiz airport when their vehicle spun out of control and rolled at least twice.

No other injuries were considered serious, but one individual was ejected from the vehicle. At least two individuals were wearing seat belts, but the total tally is unclear.