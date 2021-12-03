Barbara Hamric

Barbara Ann Hamric, 63, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at Trinity West. She was born on March 7, 1958, a daughter of the late James and Flossie Lou Thompson Yoxtheimer.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 45 years, Douglas Hamric; her children, Rebecca (Bryan) Hull, Melissa (Bob) Oline, Russell (Jessica) Hamric; brother James (Kathy) Yoxtheimer; sister Marianne (Troy) Dodson; and grandchildren Zachary, Heidi, Hayley, Piper, Xavier, Harley, Brittani, and Corey.

Friends will be received on Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home (555 East Market Street in Cadiz, Ohio), where services will be held Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. with Reverend James Hoff officiating. Interment will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com