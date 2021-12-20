Bernice Starcher

Bernice L. Starcher, 96, of New Athens, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at the Harrison County Home. She was born Nov. 13, 1925 in Georgetown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Henderson and Mae Sargent Moore.

Bernice was a member of the House of the Shepherd in New Athens, Ohio. She enjoyed shopping, eating out, and dancing.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Starcher in 2003; her daughter, Sharon Simmons in 2021; six sisters: Martha Moore, Mary Stewart, Mildred Gilmore, Pauline Swann, Thelma Love, and Margaret Mercer; and a brother, John Duncan Moore.

Surviving is her son, Gregory Starcher of New Athens; a daughter, Jacqueline Starcher Rutan of Canton; three grandchildren who were the loves of her life, Brian Rutan of Midlothian, Texas, Brock (Alysann) Rutan of Waxahachie, Texas, and Paul Starcher of Dunkirk, New York; her son-in-law, Richard Simmons of New Athens and her former son-in-law, Dave Rutan of New Philadelphia, who both held a very special place in her heart; and a dear friend, Elta Mae Fletcher of New Athens, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 21 from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, with Reverend Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at the Olive Branch Cemetery, Harrisville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to House of the Shepherd (P.O. Box 12, New Athens, Ohio 43981) or New Athens VFD (P.O. Box 65, New Athens, Ohio 43981).