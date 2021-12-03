Bonnie Smith

Bonnie Lou Smith, 68, of Cadiz, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio. She was born Aug. 18, 1953, in Dover, Ohio, a daughter of the late Merle and Kathryn Margaret Alpeter.

Bonnie was an educator and homemaker. She was a member of Scott United Methodist Church and a graduate of Kent State University.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 45 years, Richard L. Smith; a son, Lee (Sarah) Smith of Hilliard, Ohio; two daughters, Erica (Jeremiah) Goodpaster of Raeford, North Carolina and Laura (Tim) Walsh of Coventry; five grandchildren, Kathryn, Emily, Joshua, Calvin, and Oliver; a brother, John Alpeter of New Philadelphia and a sister, Connie Alpeter of New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Hines Cemetery in Cadiz, with Reverend Ed Kovacik officiating. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.