Charles Cyrus Sr.

Charles Ray Cyrus Sr., 79, of Tippecanoe, Ohio passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at his home after a battle with cancer. He was born in St. Albans, West Virginia, on Apr. 21, 1942, to the late Charles Raymond and Elva Ethel (Adkins) Cyrus.

Charles enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1961 and served in various countries until 1965. After serving in the Marines, Charles worked on Riverboats traveling from Point Pleasant to Wheeling on the Kanawha River. He was an aircraft mechanic for Pratt & Whitney in Connecticut, worked at the Chrysler Plant in Twinsburg, and retired from Consolidated Coal in 2004. After retirement, he enjoyed farming.

Charles will be terribly missed by his wife, Carol (Kinsey) Cyrus, who he married Aug. 30, 1968; their three sons: Charles (Lori) Cyrus Jr., Mark (Kim) Cyrus, and Gary Cyrus; grandchildren: Markie, Koty (Paxton), Conner, Shania (Cash), Stetson and Daisy Cyrus, Cheyenne (Tanner) Bailey, Shaunee (Kyle) Swihart, Mia, and Max McIntire; great-grandchildren: Stryker, Bryler, Hayden, and Ashtyn; siblings: Sharon (John) Loftis, Chester (Janet) Cyrus, and Randy Cyrus, all of West Virginia.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his two brothers Eugene and Roger.

Per Charles’ wishes, a cremation will take place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory in Coshocton is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.