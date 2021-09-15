Commissioners deny Scio annexation bid

CADIZ – This morning the Harrison County Commissioners read through the six articles of the petition filed by the village of Scio for annexing over 700 acres that included the Williams Plant. Though the commissioners were in favor of most of the issues, there were a few that they could not vote in favor of.

One of them was the two separate parcels, which UEO argued should have been filed under two separate petitions. The other was the 51 percent majority of property owners being in favor of annexation.

Commissioner Paul Coffland stated when the two parcels were combined, they had 51 percent of the owners signing the document but when the parcels were taken separately, “they did not.”

Though, Commissioner Don Bethel and Coffland stated they would have liked to vote in favor of Scio’s bid, by law they could not.

No representatives were present from Williams.

Tuesday evening, North Township Trustees met in a special meeting and voted unanimously to join Scio’s offer and partner with the annexation. The agreement is for 50 years.

