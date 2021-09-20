Correction to “COVID cases skyrocket in Harrison County”

HARRISON COUNTY – A figure published in our Sept. 18 article titled: “COVID cases skyrocket in Harrison County; mask mandate issued for courthouse,” was in error.

In the beginning of the fourth paragraph that states: “Rhome said most cases have generally been mild, with 10-15% OF THEM BEING unvaccinated PEOPLE,” is incorrect and was due to a misunderstanding.

The correct phrase is that 10-15% being mild cases are of the vaccinated people-NOT UNVACCINATED, which means 85-90% of cases recorded are of the unvaccinated.