Edna Joyce Lannum, age 93, of Northwood Village in Dover, formerly of Ravenna and Freeport, died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. in the emergency room of the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio.

She was born May 18, 1928 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Frederick Wayne Kinsey and Frances Burson Perkins Kinsey.

Little Edna Joyce grew up in the little town of Holloway, Ohio and graduated from Holloway High School in 1946. After graduation, she went on to the College of Wooster and received her bachelor’s of liberal arts in 1950. She then was hired by the Freeport School District, which later became Lakeland School District which then evolved into Harrison Hills City School District. She taught English, speech, drama, and Spanish for 30 years and directed at least 70 plays throughout the years. She was the founder of Thespian Troupe 1690, which is still alive today through Harrison Central High School.

She met the love of her life, Clarence Paul Lannum, in the fall of 1950 at Freeport High School, where they were both teaching. They were married on Aug. 27, 1952 in Wellsburg, West Virginia. Clarence died on May 14, 2014.

Clarence and Joyce formed the Deersville Community Players. Joyce was the executive producer and directed numerous productions for over 25 years.

Surviving is a daughter, Frances Pauline “Fassie” Streely of Ravenna and her companion, Ray Ferrell; two granddaughters, Lisbeth (Matthew) Tipton of Deerfield and Ashley (Kate) Chandler of Hudson; and five great-grandchildren, Chandler Paul, Ethan Harold, Jayden, Maddie, and Ellie.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Paitynn Kennedy Tipton.

Viewing will be held from 12-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the Koch Funeral Home (216 S. High Street, Freeport). She will be cremated following the viewing. Clarence and Joyce will both be buried in Oak Grove Cemetery at a later date.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 in the Deersville Community Theatre (208 Main Street, Deersville, Ohio 44693). Cheryl Besozzi will be handling the celebration of life production with the assistance of Pastor Dave Koch, Pastor Jim McConnell, Greg Milleson, and Cheri Harding.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Freeport-Lakeland Alumni Association in Mrs. Lannum’s memory to Gary Piatt (2404 Farber Street SE, Magnolia, Ohio 44643).

Koch Funeral Home (216 S. High Street, Freeport) was entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made on their website at www.kochfuneralhome.net.