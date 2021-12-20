Ellen Yoho, 90, of Cadiz, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Harrison County Home in Cadiz. She was born on Oct. 6, 1931 in Bellaire, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank and Priscilla DeCorte Palumbo.

Ellen was a member of the Scott United Methodist Church in Cadiz and also worked at the former Consolidation Telephone Company office in Cadiz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest “Ed” Yoho in 2011, and her sister, Florinne Mallernee.

Surviving is three sons, Mark (Kathy) Yoho of Hopedale, Michael Yoho of Cadiz, and Jeffery (Kim) Yoho of Martins Ferry; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the Scott United Methodist Church (817 East Market Street in Cadiz), with Reverend Ed Kovacik officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery in New Athens, Ohio. The family is being assisted by the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.