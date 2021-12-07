Frank Kuchan

Frank K. Kuchan, 85, of Hopedale, Ohio died Dec. 4 in Trinity West Medical Center. He was born on June 25, 1936 in Steubenville, Ohio, son of the late Francis Florian and Stella Graboski Kuchan.

He graduated from Catholic Central High School in Steubenville and received his bachelor’s degree from Franciscan University and his master’s from North Carolina State. Frank retired from teaching at Buckeye West High in 1990. He had worked for the EPA in Wheeling and was an associate professor at Franciscan University in Steubenville. He and his wife, Janet, owned and operated The Coffee Cake Winery for many years. He was also one of the founders of the Muskie Inc. Chapter 18. Frank was a Navy veteran and a member of the Hopedale Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Surviving is his wife, Janet King Kuchan of Hopedale; a son, Verner (Gena) Kuchan of Toronto; two daughters, Telicia (Edward) Kuchan-O’Neil of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania and Julianne Kuchan of Hopedale.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer. The Blackburn Funeral Home is assisting the family.