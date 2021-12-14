Gordon E. Wilson, Sr., 46, of Cadiz passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at his home. He was born Jan. 11, 1975 in Bellaire, Ohio, a son of Kelly Mason of Cadiz and the late Gordon Olmstead.

Gordon was a truck driver most of his life. He was a graduate of Cadiz High School, an avid poker player, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Isaiah Olmstead.

Gordon is survived, in addition to his mother, by his wife of eight years, Jamie Eckley Wilson; four daughters, Aerianna Wilson of Cadiz, Stacie Eckley of Cadiz, Kurrin Wilson of Virginia, and Haley Wilson of the home; three sons, Nathaniel Wilson of Cadiz and Gaige Spicer and Gordon Wilson, Jr. of the home; two sisters, Kendra Mason and Samantha Hull; two brothers, Jason Mason and Moses West; three grandsons, Wyatt Brown, Aiden Beckelheimer and Kylin Anderson; stepmother, Char and Rick Reineke; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and again on Friday from noon until the time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz with Monte’ Lige, Sr. and Chauncey Hull officiating. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.