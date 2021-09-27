HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 27, 2021

New Philadelphia, Ohio (September 23, 2021) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways next week in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.



State Route 646 upcoming closure: Beginning Monday, September 27, SR 646 will close 1.5 miles north of U.S. 250 for five days for a culvert replacement project. The detour is U.S. 250 west to SR 151 east, SR 151 east back to SR 646, and reverse.

State Route 151 closure: SR 151 is closed south of Hopedale at Rose Valley Road (CR 14) for 21 days for a culvert replacement project. During the closure, Rose Valley Road will remain open at SR 151. The detour is SR 150 west to U.S. 250 north, U.S. 250 north to U.S. 22 east back to SR 151, and reverse. The completion date for all work is October 31, 2021.



U.S. 22 pavement repair project: This work includes pavement repairs along a three-mile section of U.S. 22 from one mile west of U.S. 250 to County Road 51 (Bakers Ridge Road). One lane of traffic is maintained in each direction. The completion date is October 31, 2021.

State Route 9 resurfacing project: Two miles of SR 9 to be resurfaced from Germano to the Carroll/Harrison County line. During this work, traffic will be maintained via flaggers. The completion date is October 31, 2021.