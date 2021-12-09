Janet Coulson

A devoted wife, a loving mom, and a caring grandmother, Janet Claire (Arnold) Coulson lived a life dedicated to those she loved. Born on Dec. 26, 1932, on the family farm in Cadiz, Ohio, Janet grew up knowing the value of hard work and how to reap the rewards of an early morning caring for others — whether that be milking cows, corralling her four children, or making sure Bob had his lunch pail packed before heading to work or to the boat to get the day’s catch.

On Dec. 7, 2021, Janet went home to be with her husband of 64 years, Bob Coulson, after seven long years apart. Although Janet held many roles throughout her life — loving wife, secretary/bookkeeper at the News-Herald, baker extraordinaire, and first mate on the fishing boat — no role meant more to her than Mom. For over 70 years of her life, Janet held the title of Mom to her four children, Connie (Ross) Capers of Grove City, Ohio; John (Marsha) Coulson, of Cadiz, Ohio; Patti (Ed) Smith of LaGrange, Kentucky; and Shari (John) McNab of Pensacola Beach, Florida and St. Clairsville, Ohio; and Grandma to 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Janet always made her family her priority. Janet was the first up in the morning and the last to go to bed at night, always making sure she had sewn the extra button on the band uniform, finished baking a special birthday cake, and making sure each member of her family had exactly what they needed for the next day. When she wasn’t caring for her family, Janet dedicated her time to serving those in the community as a member of the F.O.E. Auxillary in Cadiz, hosting kids in the backyard for fun and games, and supporting Bob and her kids in all of their endeavors.

Janet often appeared to play a supporting role to Bob, but to those who thought Bob was the boss of the family — he was — until Janet told him he wasn’t. A true picture of a loving and happy marriage, Bob and Janet spent their life raising their family, catching countless fish, traveling the country, and playing with their many grandchildren. After living many years on the farm in Cadiz, Ohio, Bob and Janet retired to Port Clinton, Ohio and Okeechobee, Florida, where they spent their golden years cherishing one another.

In addition to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Janet will be deeply missed by her brother Charles (Jeanette) Arnold of Leesburg, Florida and his family, her sisters-in-law Marilyn (George) Monzula of Cadiz, Ohio, and Joan Slusarz Prasek of Chesterland, Ohio, their families, and the family of her late sister-in-law, Doris Dubinsky.

Janet now joins her devoted husband, Bob; her parents, John and Ella Arnold; her in-laws, George and Alice Coulson; sister-in-law, Doris Dubinsky; and brothers-in-law, Leon Dubinsky, Bill Slusarz, and Tom Prasek for the best family reunion she’s had in years.

The family would like to thank the Harrison County Home for providing exceptional care to Janet in her final years.

The Coulson family will greet friends from 1–2 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021, at Scott Memorial Methodist Church (817 E. Market St., Cadiz in Ohio). Services celebrating Janet’s life will follow at 2 p.m. before laying Janet to rest next to Bob at Holly Memorial Gardens in Colerain, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.