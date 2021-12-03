Larry Eugene “Wellsie” Wells, age 78, of Birmingham Road in Freeport died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Born February 8, 1943 in Freeport, Ohio, he was a son of the late Charles Vernon Wells and Helen Beatrice McKibben Wells.

Larry was a 1962 graduate of Lakeland High School, where he played drums in the band and was in the FFA. Larry retired from the Freeport Press in 2006, where he was a press operator for 41 years.

Larry was a member of the Freeport Presbyterian Church and was a former member of the Freeport Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed being outdoors, helping others, farming, and working in his garage. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, watching their sporting activities, and loved to travel and take trips with his wife, Shirley.

Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Shirley Ann Milliken Wells. They were married on Oct. 1, 1966.

Also surviving are four children; Karen (Allen) Stocker of Pataskala, Bradley (Amanda Hall) Wells of Columbus, Larry (Letisha) Wells of Freeport, Rebecca (Harlen) Smith of Freeport; 10 grandchildren, Drew (Brittany) Stocker, Sarah (Michael) Jones, Alicia (Zach) Morehead, Kacie Wells, Samantha (Kirk) Wells, Larry Wells, Jr, Kayleigh (Scott) Cunningham, Kristen (Gregory) Harper, Emma Smith, and Alayna Smith; great-grandchildren, Mercedes Morehead, Mika Morehead, Elliana Morehead, Easton Harper, Faith Harper, Dean Stocker, Avery Cunningham, and one on the way; a brother, Bob (Mary Shull) Wells of Gnadenhutten; a sister, Betty (Bob) McConnell of Tippecanoe; a brother-in-law, John (Peggy) Milliken of Bolivar; and a sister-in-law, Jean (Darrell) Romshak of Cadiz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two great-grandsons, Liam Mathew Cunningham and Blake Nickolas Harper; a sister Linda (Walt) Glauser; a sister-in-law Shirley Wells; and a great-niece Hanna Blake.

Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 in Koch Funeral Home (216 S High Street in Freeport). Services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 in the Freeport Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Jim McConnell and Peggy Milliken officiating. Burial followed in the Greenmont Union Cemetery in Freeport.

Donations in Larry’s memory may be made to the Freeport Presbyterian Church or the Freeport Volunteer Fire Department.

Koch Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made on their website at www.kochfuneralhome.net.