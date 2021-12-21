Leonard Stewart

Leonard J. “Lenny” Stewart, 79, of Jewett, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 18, 1942 in Ames, New York, a son of the late James and Evalyn Kail Stewart.

Lenny was a self-employed farmer and a member of the Harrison Hills Church in Jewett, the UMWA, and Hopedale American Legion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Dunlap Stewart; a son, David Stewart; and a brother, James Stewart.

Surviving are his son, Carl (Jessica) Stewart of Jewett; two daughters, Renee (William) Ralston of Rayland and Melissa (Robert) Hursey of Jewett; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Richard Stewart of Mishawaka, Indiana; and two sisters, Donna McGray of Jewett, Ohio and Janet Wells of Bellview, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by the Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.