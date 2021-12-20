Lynie Eberhart

Lynie Lorraine Eberhart, 58, of Cadiz, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. Lynie was born July 27, 1963 in Ojai, California, a daughter of the late Melvin P. “Tut” and Lucille M. Stephen Dowdle and Julia Cessna Campbell.

Lynie worked at Bulldog Rack in Weirton, West Virginia.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Bonnie Eberhart, and her father-in-law’s companion, Beverly O’Hara.

Surviving is her husband of 37 years, Gary A. Eberhart, Jr.; her son, Brandon and his wife Jessica Eberhart of Cadiz and their children, Bransen and Braden Eberhart; four brothers, Mark Dowdle of Lebanon, Tennessee, Moe (Stephanie) Dowdle of Cadiz, Doug (Kimberlea) Dowdle of Glen Allen, Virginia and Bryan (Christina) Dowdle of Cadiz; her father-in-law, Gary Eberhart, Sr. of Cadiz; two sisters-in-law, Becky (Mark) Brandon and Jodi Eberhart Saffell, all of Cadiz; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Per her request, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements will be the by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home in Cadiz, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to be made to the Taylor Jordan Dowdle Memorial Scholarship Fund (c/o Christina Dowdle, 125 Indian Trail, Cadiz, Ohio 43907) or the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders (c/o Julie McPeak, 225 Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907). The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.