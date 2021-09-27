Tappan Marina Media Day and Public Open House

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Media Day at Tappan Marina 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Members of the media are invited to join us for media day to receive an exclusive tour of the marina and restaurant facility. This will be an opportunity to take photos, video, interview MWCD project engineers, as well as representation from Waters Edge Kitchen + Bar which will open in the Spring of 2022.



Saturday, October 9, 2021 – Community Open House from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Members of the community are invited to tour the facility and meet with MWCD Staff and Owners of Waters Edge Kitchen + Bar. A press release is attached, along with invitation for the Open House.

Please advise if you have any questions, and we hope to see you at the BRAND NEW Tappan Lake Marina! It is beautiful!