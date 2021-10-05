Tappan Marina Opens Its Doors

TAPPAN – Even though the restaurant will not officially open till next year, the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) opened the newly renovated Tappan Marina to the media this morning to display the finished product. And what the public can expect is of high quality, a new layout with plenty of fabulous views of the lake.

What was once part of the restaurant is now an extended deck with a view of the entire lake and docks down below. The kitchen is magnificent and Matt Donohoe and Shari Lewis were on hand to check it out as they are looking forward to the April, 2022 opening.

Saturday, Oct. 9, the MWCD will be hosting an open house for the public to experience it themselves.

